Business Standard

Zensar to Present 'Zero-Touch' Multi-Cloud Powered by Nutanix

Capital Market 

On 06 May 2019

Zensar, a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital transformation journey, announced today that it will showcase the benefits of its Multi-Cloud solutions powered by Nutanix at Nutanix's annual at .NEXT Americas conference. Zensar is a partner in the Nutanix Partner Network Global Systems Integrator Program and focuses its partnership on creating next generation multi-cloud solutions for organizations who are looking for definite business outcomes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 15:54 IST

