Zensar to Present 'Zero-Touch' Multi-Cloud Powered by Nutanix

-
ALSO READ
Zensar Technologies shares drop over 5% post quarterly result
Zensar Q3 net profit dips 6% to Rs 56.5 cr, sees strong deal momentum
Zensar Technologies selected as IT transformation partner by Vyaire Medical
Zensar Tech gains after starting operations in Mexico
Zensar Technologies standalone net profit rises 43.69% in the March 2019 quarter
-
On 06 May 2019Zensar, a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital transformation journey, announced today that it will showcase the benefits of its Multi-Cloud solutions powered by Nutanix at Nutanix's annual at .NEXT Americas conference. Zensar is a partner in the Nutanix Partner Network Global Systems Integrator Program and focuses its partnership on creating next generation multi-cloud solutions for organizations who are looking for definite business outcomes.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU