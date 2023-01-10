Indian Overseas Bank slips for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 29.6, down 4.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 0.87% in NIFTY and a 52.23% lost in the Nifty Pharma index.

Indian Overseas Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.6, down 4.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 17897.85. The Sensex is at 60069, down 1.12%.Indian Overseas Bank has gained around 10.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has eased around 3.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4322.2, down 3.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 262.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1452.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.54 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

