Hindware Home Innovation CEO Rakesh Kaul resigns

The resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 5 April 2023.Hindware Home Innovation said that its chief executive officer (CEO) and whole-time director (WTD) has tendered his resignation to pursue opportunities outside the organization.
Hindware Home Innovation is engaged in the business of selling and trading of consumer appliances and retail business.
The company reported 34.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.25 crore despite of 15.9% rise in net sales to Rs 714.80 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
The scrip rose 2.13% to currently trade at Rs 449.70 on the BSE.
