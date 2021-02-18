Indian Overseas Bank Surges 19.95%, S&P BSE PSU index Gains 1.47%

Indian Overseas Bank has added 71.95% over last one month compared to 13.06% gain in S&P BSE PSU index and 4.81% rise in the SENSEX

Indian Overseas Bank gained 19.95% today to trade at Rs 19. The S&P BSE PSU index is up 1.47% to quote at 6973.28. The index is up 13.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Central Bank of India increased 18.56% and Bank of Maharashtra added 9.99% on the day. The S&P BSE PSU index went up 8.69 % over last one year compared to the 25.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indian Overseas Bank has added 71.95% over last one month compared to 13.06% gain in S&P BSE PSU index and 4.81% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 34.14 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22.93 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 19 on 18 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6.17 on 13 Mar 2020.

