Telecom equipment makers soar after Govt extends PLI scheme to telecom sector

-
ALSO READ
Telecom Manufacturing In India To Get Boost With Outlay Of Rs 12195 Crores Over 5 Years
Board of Optiemus Infracom approves acquisition of 19.91% stake in JV
Optiemus Infracom reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.22 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Optiemus Infracom reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.40 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Optiemus Infracom reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.50 crore in the December 2020 quarter
-
Shares of eight telecom equipment manufacturers jumped from 2% to 17% after the Union Cabinet on 17 February 2020 extended the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking products.D-Link (India) (up 17.34%), ITI (up 10.3%), HFCL (up 10.2%), Tejas Networks (up 10%), Smartlink Holdings (up 9.55%), Optiemus Infracom (up 4.97%), Indus Towers (up 3.99%) and Avantel (up 2.09%) advanced.
The approval comes in wake of PLI related to Mobile and component manufacturing, which was announced in April 2020 during the height of Covid pandemic.
The scheme outlay is Rs 12,195 crore over five years. The eligibility for the scheme will be subject to achievement of a minimum threshold of cumulative incremental investment and incremental sales of manufactured goods net of taxes. Financial Year 2019-20 will be treated as the base year for computation of cumulative incremental sales of manufactured goods net of taxes. The scheme will be operational from 1 April 2021.
The core component of this scheme is to offset the huge import of telecom equipment worth more than Rs 50,000 crore and reinforce it with "Made in India" products both for domestic markets and exports.
The scheme also addresses local manufacturing in MSME category because government desires MSMEs to play an important role in the telecom sector and come out as national champions. The scheme will lead to incremental production of around Rs 2.4 lakh crore with exports of around Rs 2 lakh crore over 5 years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU