Phillips Carbon announces commissioning of specialty black lines in Gujarat

Phillips Carbon Black said that the company has commissioned two specialty black lines at Palej, Gujarat for production of wide range of specialty black products.
The company said that the two specialty black lines totalling about 32,000 MTPA are for servicing the growing needs of customers.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 February 2021. Shares of Phillips Carbon Black fell 1.05% to settle at Rs 197.60 yesterday.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 212.4 on 09 February 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 54.2 on 24 March 2020.
Phillips Carbon Black, a part of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is India's largest carbon black manufacturer.
