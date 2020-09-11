Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.60 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.40% to Rs 131.33 croreNet loss of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation reported to Rs 24.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 72.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.40% to Rs 131.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 459.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales131.33459.24 -71 OPM %-33.4022.52 -PBDT-20.39119.54 PL PBT-29.39111.05 PL NP-24.6072.34 PL
