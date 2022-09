National Education Policy will reorient India's education as per global benchmarks

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reorient India's Education Policy as per global benchmarks. Addressing the PHDCCI Education Summit, 2022, Dr Jitendra Singh said, NEP is the biggest path-breaking reform in India since independence as the new policy is not only progressive and visionary but is also in keeping with the emerging needs and requirements of 21st century India.

He said, it gives due priorities to the inherent talent, knowledge, skill and aptitude of the students, rather than focusing only on degrees. He added that it also gives the young scholars and students enough room to decide their options depending upon their aptitude and their personal circumstances from time to time.

