Indian sanitation market to reach US$ 60 billion by 2021: Secretary, Drinking Water and Sanitation

Govt to soon launch new 'ODF Special' standard after ODF and ODF++

Speaking at the '3rd FICCI-ISC Awards and Conclave', Parameswaran Iyer, Secretary, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, said that the government is working on four verticals to achieve the target of ODF which include fecal sludge management, rural piped water supply, grey water management and solid waste management. He further added that all this will require active participation of the corporate sector to invest in the treatment and waste management. The government will also provide swachh credit facility to small entrepreneurs involved in the business of rural waste management. urged the private sector to exploit the potential of the Indian market which is likely to reach US$ 60 billion by 2021.

The emphasised that the UN Sustainable Development Goal-6 of ensuring access to water and sanitation, will be achieved mainly through the collective effort of all and partnerships. "Persistence is very important to sustain all the gains for achieving ODF," he said.

Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, said that the government is working to launch the new standard 'ODF Special' after ODF++ which will provide complete solution standards. It is in the process of setting the benchmarks and ODF Special will be part of the next round of Swachh Survekshan, he said.

also added that under the Garbage Free City protocol, total 377 cities have been awarded 3 stars; 3 states with 5 stars rating and many are in the process for 7 stars. The toilets coverage in the country has increased more than 95% and total 19 states have made policy leading to lower cost in treating and managing the waste. He highlighted that 23 States/UTs and 95% of 4,300 cities are ODF declared, total 377 cities have been ODF certified and 167 cities have been certified as ODF++.

Naina Lal Kidwai, Chair, (ISC) said that we need more financing from multiple streams, including direct financing, credit and micro financing as also impact-based financing. The task of the movement has only just begun. Moving forward, we need to ensure that the action agenda of the nation in terms of the activities aimed at maintaining the ODF status where achieved, focusing on behaviour change and reinforcement, adequate investment into maintenance and most importantly, planning and providing for treatment of waste is kept at the forefront of all our developmental initiatives. Then and only then, can the vision of a truly clean India 'Swachh Bharat' will come true, she added.

said that the chamber remains committed to support sanitation, especially the small and medium sector companies involved in this. " -ISC is uniquely poised to galvanize the programme stakeholders into action not just for ensuring a sustainable free status, but also for addressing a host of sustainability measures," he said. also presented the 3rd ISC- Sanitation Awards in six categories to corporates and individuals for their contribution in the area.

