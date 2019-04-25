India's crude oil production dips 6.2% in March 2019

falls 4.2% to 34.20 mt in FY2019

India's oil production declined 6.2% to 2.85 million tonnes (mt) in March 2019 over March 2018. of fell 5.9% to 1.77 mt, while that of declined 1.2% to 0.28 mt. The of private and joint venture (JV) companies also dipped 8.3% to 0.81 mt in March 2019. offshore output fell 9.0% to 1.24 mt, while onshore production rose 2.2% to 0.53 mt.

declined 4.2% to 34.20 mt in April-March period of the fiscal year ending March 2019 (April-March 2019), in addition to 0.9% decline recorded in the corresponding period of last year. Output of declined 5.4% to 21.04 mt, while that of fell 2.5% to 3.29 mt. Further, the of private companies also fell 1.9% to 9.87 mt in April-March 2019 over April-March 2018.

