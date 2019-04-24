Government to ensure adequate supply of crude oil: Ministry of Petroleum

Indian refineries fully prepared to meet national demand for products

The Ministry of and Natural Gas has issued a statement on the announcement by US to discontinue the Significant Reduction Exemption to all purchases of from

The ministry has stated that has put in place a robust plan to ensure that there is adequate supply of to Indian refineries from May 2019 onwards. There will be additional supplies from other major oil producing countries from different parts of the world.

The Indian refineries are fully prepared without any problem to meet the national demand for petrol, diesel and other products in the country.

