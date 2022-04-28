Indices at day's high; Nifty hovers at 17,300

Equity indices traded at the day's high with strong gains, boosted by FMCG, pharma and IT scrips. The Nifty hovered at the 17,300 mark.

At 14:31 IST, the barometer index, S&P BSE Sensex surged 921.35 points or 1.62% at 57,740.34. The Nifty 50 index rallied 252.75 points or 1.48% at 17,292.90.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.87% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.37%.

The market breadth was almost even. On the BSE, 1,674 shares rose while 1,687 shares fell.

A total of 115 shares were unchanged.

Trading could be volatile as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month April series to May series. The April 2022 F&O contracts will expire today, 28 April 2022.

COVID-19 Update:

India reported 3,303 new COVID-19 cases and 2,563 recoveries as of Thursday, 28 April 2022. The active cases stood at 16,980, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The challenge of COVID-19 is not fully over and the surge in cases in the past two weeks indicates that the country needs to stay alert, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. Interacting with chief ministers to review the Covid-19 situation in the country, the Prime Minister raised a red flag, specifically highlighting the surge in cases being witnessed in European countries triggered by sub-variants of Omicron.

Broader Market Gainers:

Coromandel International (up 6.9%), Persistent Systems (up 6.4%), Indian Hotels Co (up 4.35%) and United Breweries (up 3.97%) were top gainers in Mid Cap space.

JM Financials (up 11.44%), DCM Shriram (up 8.72%), Brightcom Group (up 4.86%), Fine Organics (up 3.99%) and Laxmi Organics (up 3.46%) were top gainers in Small Cap space.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on the 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 7.060% from its previous close of 7.053%.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 76.55, compared with its close of 76.57 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 June 2022 settlement declined 0.27% to Rs 51,060 .

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, rose 0.44% to 103.412.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2022 settlement fell 5 cents or 0.05% at $104.9 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)