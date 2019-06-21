Indices continue hovering in the red

The main stock indices continued to trade lower in the afternoon trade. At 13:19 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 230.57 points or 0.58% at 39,371.06. The was down 58.95 points or 0.50% at 11,772.80.

In broader market, the BSE Mid-Cap was down 0.39%. The BSE Small-Cap was up 0.07%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On BSE, 1077 shares rose and 1217 shares fell. A total of 123 shares were unchanged.

UPL (up 3.77%), (up 1.31%), (up 1.27%), (up 1.15%) and IndusInd (up 1.11%), advanced.

Yes (down 4.80%), (down 2.29%), (down 1.82%), (down 1.54%) and (down 1.25%), declined.

Car (down 2.96%). The company announced that Dzire is now compliant with "AIS-145 Safety Norms" (both petrol and diesel). Dzire Petrol is also now BS-VI compliant. This has led to a price hike across model. The price shall vary from Rs. 5,82,613 to Rs. 9,57,622 (ex-showroom price in and region). The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 June 2019.

State-run rose 0.03%. said that the company participated in the 750 MW tender floated by of (SECI) for In the reverse auction held on 19 June 2019, has won 160 MW of Solar capacities at a levelised tariff of Rs.2.50 per unit, applicable for 25 years. This solar project shall be set up by NTPC under mode and shall add to the installed capacity of NTPC. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 June 2019.

was down 0.25%. downgraded the company's corporate family rating (CFR) and the company's senior unsecured instruments rating to Ba3 from Ba2. The outlook remains negative. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 June 2019.

Overseas, European markets were trading higher while Asian stocks were mixed on Friday. Market focus is largely attuned to simmering geopolitical tensions between the US and reportedly shot down a US military drone and escalated the volatile situation between and The event has intensified fears of military confrontation in the

US stocks advanced on Thursday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, in a broad market rally, after the Federal Reserve signaled that an interest-rate cut may be forthcoming.

Markets rallied after Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled that the central may cut benchmark interest rates, currently at a range of 2.25%-2.50%, in the coming weeks if the economic outlook buffeted by U.S.- trade tensions doesn't show signs of improvement.

The Fed next meets July 30-31, while is reportedly expected to speak to Chinese on the sidelines of the coming Group of 20 meeting of the world's richest countries in next week.

In economic data, the US current-account deficit fell 9.4% in the first quarter mostly because of a smaller deficit in goods. The current-account deficit shrank to $130.4 billion from a revised $143.9 billion in the fourth quarter.

