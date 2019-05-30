Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index records a surge of 1.21%

Nifty Energy index ended up 1.21% at 16524.3 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd fell 5.75%, NTPC Ltd gained 3.21% and Tata Power Company Ltd jumped 2.69%.
The Nifty Energy index has increased 23.00% over last one year compared to the 12.54% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index increased 1.16% and Nifty Infrastructure index added 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.71% to close at 11945.9 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.84% to close at 39831.97 today.
