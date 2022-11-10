Indices hit fresh intraday low; bank stocks decline

The key equity indices extended losses and hit fresh intraday lows in early afternoon trade. Domestic sentiment was dented amid negative global cues. The Nifty hovered below 18,050 mark. Bank stocks witnessed across the board selling.

At 12:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 537.13 points or 0.88% to 60,496.42. The Nifty 50 index lost 159.15 points or 0.88% to 17,997.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.16% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 1.13%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,169 shares rose and 2,154 shares fell. A total of 142 shares were unchanged.

Investors looked ahead to the US consumer price inflation report due on Thursday. The inflation data would give clues about how much the U.S. Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes are helping in cooling down the economy.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.36% to 15.86. The Nifty 24 November 2022 futures were trading at 18,057.90, at a premium of 60.05 points as compared with the spot at 17,997.85.

The Nifty option chain for the 24 November 2022 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 24 lakh contracts at the 19,500 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 34.5 lakh contracts were seen at 17,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Bank index fell 1.03% to 41,354.60. The index had advanced 1.27% in the past two sessions.

AU Small Finance Bank (down 3.05%), Bandhan Bank (down 2.14%), IndusInd Bank (down 2.11%) and Punjab National Bank (down 2%) were the top losers.

Among the other losers were State Bank of India (down 1.97%), Bank of Baroda (down 1.65%), Federal Bank (down 0.72%), ICICI Bank (down 0.45%) and IDFC First Bank (down 0.17%).

Axis Bank fell 3.13% to Rs 847 after the offer for sale (OFS) opened for non-retail investors today, 10 November 2022. The government, through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI), is offering 4,65,34,903 shares, or its entire 1.55% stake, in the private lender.

As on 12:20 IST, the OFS received subscription for 23,92,521 shares. It was subscribed 5.71% on the base non-retail offer size of 4,18,81,412 shares.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals slumped 8.12% to Rs 818 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 18.8% to Rs 60.54 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 74.57 crore posted in Q2 FY22. Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 36.5% YoY to Rs 1,127.26 crore in Q2 FY23.

Indoco Remedies rose 1.86% to Rs 361.45 after the pharma company's standalone net profit jumped 19.41% to Rs 49.64 crore on 8.58% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 404.60 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

