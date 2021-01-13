Indices may nudge higher in early trade

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 39 points at the opening bell.

On the macro front, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) contracted 1.9% for November 2020, data released on Tuesday showed. The factory output in the country had grown at 3.6% in October. India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 4.59% in December from 6.93% in November.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Wednesday morning trade as investors watch for developments on the coronavirus front. In corporate news, Hong Kong-listed shares of Lenovo jumped after the firm announced Tuesday a proposed issuance and admission of Chinese depositary receipts on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Science and Technology Innovation Board.

The Japanese government is set to expand the state of emergency to more areas on Wednesday, as per reports. That comes after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga recently declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas in a bid to stem a rise in coronavirus infections. Meanwhile, local Chinese authorities in regions near Beijing are reportedly stepping up restrictions on social activity following a rise in new coronavirus cases.

In US, stocks closed along the flatline on Tuesday as traders weighed higher rates, possible stimulus and political turmoil.

Investors will watch for developments from Washington, with the U.S. House set to push ahead with efforts to remove President Donald Trump from office over his role in sparking last week's deadly attack on the Capitol. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, however, said Tuesday night he will not remove Trump from office. The developments came just days ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic equity benchmark ended near the day's high on Tuesday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped, 247.79 points or 0.50% to 49,517.11. The Nifty 50 index added 78.70 points or 0.54% to 14,563.45.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 571.47 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,334.50 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 January, provisional data showed.

