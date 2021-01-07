Indices headed for firm opening

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could surge 78.50 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to an all-time high overnight despite unrest in Washington.

In US, the Dow and the S&P 500 ended higher, soaring to all-time highs on Wednesday, as investors piled into financial and industrial stocks on bets a Democratic sweep in Georgia would lead to more fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending.

Stocks closed off their highs as pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol and caused Congress to suspend proceedings to confirm the election of Joe Biden as president. The Capitol was finally secured late Wednesday afternoon, and Congress resumed the process of counting electoral votes and confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Domestic markets:

Back home, market ended with modest losses on Wednesday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 263.72 points or 0.54% at 48,174.06. The Nifty 50 index slipped 53.25 points or 0.38% at 14,146.25.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 483.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 380.41 crore in the Indian equity market on 6 January, provisional data showed.

