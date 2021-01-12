Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 5.97%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 5.97% at 1910.15 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda rose 10.12%, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd jumped 9.88% and Bank of India gained 8.12%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 23.00% over last one year compared to the 18.12% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 2.76% and Nifty Infrastructure index increased 1.54% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.54% to close at 14563.45 while the SENSEX increased 0.50% to close at 49517.11 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)