Indices may open on a firm note

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could rise 53 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading higher on the back of a strong performance in U.S. markets overnight. U.S. stocks snapped a five-day losing streak to close higher Monday as rallied, offsetting some of the gloom from Boeing Co.'s woes after the second deadly crash in about six months involving the company's 737 aircraft.

In US data, U.S. unexpectedly rose in January. rose 0.2%. Data for December was revised down to show dropping 1.6% instead of tumbling 1.2% as previously reported.

In Europe, British managed to secure last minute support from the EU for her Brexit deal before it goes to a crucial vote on Tuesday.

Back home,the market clocked steep gains on Monday, 11 March 2019, following the announcement of 2019 dates on Sunday by the (EC). The Sensex rose 382.67 points or 1.04% to settle at 37,054.10, its highest closing level since 19 September 2018. The 50 index rose 132.65 points or 1.2% to settle at 11,168.05, its highest closing level since 19 September 2018.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 3810.60 crore yesterday, 11 March 2019, as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1955.55 crore yesterday, 11 March 2019, as per provisional data.

