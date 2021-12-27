Indices may see muted start

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 28 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Monday, with multiple major markets in the region closed for holidays, as uncertainty over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on investor sentiment. Major markets in Asia-Pacific such as Australia and Hong Kong are closed for the Christmas holidays.

U.S. airlines have cancelled or delayed thousands of flights over the past three days due to COVID-19-related staff shortages, while several cruise ships had to cancel stops after outbreaks on-board.

China's industrial profits in November jumped 9% from last year, data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics showed.

US markets were shut on Friday on the back of the Christmas holiday.

Domestic markets:

Back home, equity indices ended a volatile trading session with modest losses on Friday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 190.97 points 0.33% at 57,124.31. The Nifty 50 index lost 68.85 points or 0.4% at 17,003.75.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 715 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 43.24 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 December, provisional data showed.

