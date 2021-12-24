Nifty reclaims 17,000 mark

Equity indices trimmed some losses and traded near the flat line with minor cuts in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 17,000 mark.
At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 57.72 points or 0.1% at 57,245.84. The Nifty 50 index lost 33.25 points or 0.19% at 17,039.70.
Broader markets suffered losses. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.85% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.31%.
Sellers outnumbered the buyers.
On the BSE, 1,573 shares rose and 1,716 shares fell. A total of 90 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index declined 1.01% to 479.55, snapping its three day winning streak. The realty index saw profit taking after rising % in three days.
Godrej Properties (down 1.97%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.94%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.1%), Macrotech Developers (down 1.06%) and Prestige Estates (down 0.89%) were top losers in realty space.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper was currently flat at 6.461%.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 75.055, compared with its close of 75.2650 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 4 February 2022 settlement added 0.14% to Rs 48,218.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2022 settlement rose $1.3 or 1.73% to $76.58 a barrel.
