Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.94%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.94% at 2496.6 today. The index has lost 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Central Bank of India jumped 3.78%, Canara Bank fell 3.27% and Union Bank of India shed 3.15%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 47.00% over last one year compared to the 23.67% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has slid 1.72% and Nifty Realty index has slid 1.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.40% to close at 17003.75 while the SENSEX has declined 0.33% to close at 57124.31 today.

