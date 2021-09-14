Indices near record high; ZEEL up 22%

Equity indices traded near the record high level with modest gains in morning trade. The Nifty hit a fresh all time high of 17,438.55 in early trade. All sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the green with media and auto rising the most. Positive Asian markets and easing of domestic inflation boosted domestic market sentiment.

At 10:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 225.91 points or 0.39% at 58,403.82. The Nifty 50 index added 70.85 points or 0.41% at 17,426.90.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 1.03% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.73%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1992 shares rose and 896 shares fell. A total of 154 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 225,234,746 with 4,639,112 deaths. India reported 362,207 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 443,213 deaths according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

In the last 24 hours, India recorded 25,404 new cases. Active cases accounted for 1.09% of total cases. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.58% with 37,127 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,24,84,159.

Economy:

India's Consumer Price Index-based Inflation (CPI) for August 2021 came in at 5.30%, compared with 5.59% in July, as food prices cooled further, especially in the case of vegetable inflation, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed on September 13.

New Listings:

Shares of Ami Organics were currently trading at Rs 904.70 apiece at 10:09 on the BSE, at a premium of 48.31% as compared with the IPO price of Rs 610 per share. The scrip was listed at a price of Rs 902 per share, at a premium of 47.87% as compared with issue price. The stock has hit a high of 929 and a low of 841.20 so far in the trading session. Over 11.85 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter till now. The initial public offer (IPO) of Ami Organics received bids for 42.22 crore shares as against 65.42 lakh shares on offer, according to stock exchange data.

The issue was subscribed 64.54 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (1 September 2021) and closed on Friday (3 September 2021). The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 603-610 per share.

Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre were currently trading at Rs 579.10 per share at 10:18 on the BSE, at a premium of 9.06% as compared with the issue price of Rs 531 per share. The scrip was listed at a price of Rs 542.30 apiece, at a premium of 2.13% as compared with issue price. The stock has hit a high of 588.05 and a low of 533.65 so far in the trading session. More than 3.95 lakh shares of the company changed hands in the counter so far. The initial public offer (IPO) of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre received bids for 11.36 crore shares as against 2.50 crore shares, according to stock exchange data. The issue was subscribed 4.54 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (1 September 2021) and closed on Friday (3 September 2021). The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 522-531 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index surged 8.42% to 1,869.45, rising for third consecutive trading day. The index has rallied 13% in three days.

TV18 Broadcast (up 6.93%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 3.94%), Sun TV Network (up 3.55%), Jagran Prakashan (up 2.83%) and TV Today Network (up 2.73%) were top gainers in media space.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises soared 22.32%. Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC, the largest shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), called for an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) to remove Punit Goenka from the firm's board as director. Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC together own a 17.88% stake in ZEEL. The two institutional investors also called for the removal of two of ZEEL's independent directors, Ashok Kurien and Manish Chokhani. The letter also proposed the appointment of six independent directors, including Surendra Singh Sirohi, Naina Krishna Murthy, Rohan Dhamija, Aruna Sharma, Srinivasa Rao Addepalli and Gaurav Mehta.

