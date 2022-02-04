Indices poised for positive start

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 64 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Friday, following heavy losses overnight on Wall Street that saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunging nearly 4%. Markets in Hong Kong returned to trade on Friday after being closed for most of this week due to the Lunar New Year holidays. Over in mainland China, markets remain closed on Friday for the holidays.

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, dragged down by technology and social-media companies, as Facebook owner Meta Platforms plunged after a disappointing earnings report.

Meta Platforms shares plunged after the company's quarterly profit fell short of expectations. The company also issued weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter. It was the biggest drop ever for the Facebook parent.

On the data front, investors are awaiting the U.S. Labor Department's nonfarm payroll count due Friday, which is seen as one of the major indicators of the how the U.S. economy is doing.

In commodities, front-month U.S. oil futures rose 2.3% to settle at $90.27 per barrel, the first time the benchmark had topped $90 since October 2014. Crude prices rose as demand for petroleum products surges while supply remains constrained.

In Europe, the Bank of England pressed ahead with raising borrowing costs Thursday, nudging up its policy rate to 0.5% from 0.25%. The European Central Bank kept its key interest rates unchanged, but ECB President Christine Lagarde signaled concern about inflation and opened the door to a possible rate hike later this year.

Domestic markets:

Back home, benchmark indices ended with deep losses on Thursday as investors locked profits after a three-day rally. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 770.31 points or 1.29% at 58,788.02. The Nifty 50 index lost 219.80 points or 1.24% at 17,560.20.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,597.54 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 370.58 crore in the Indian equity market on 3 February, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)