Indices trade with minor gains; Sensex adds 100 pts

-
ALSO READ
Infosys, Indian Oil Corporation, Sterlite Technologies in focus
Wonderla Holidays inks land lease agreement with Odisha Govt
Sensex, Nifty clock modest gains in early trade; breadth strong
Oil explorers rally as crude boils
Engineers India gains on bagging consultancy services contract from BORL
-
At 10:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 100.38 points or 0.19% to 53,127.35. The Nifty 50 index added 13.70 points or 0.09% to 15,812.80.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.15% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index lost 0.11%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,620 shares rose and 1,271 shares fell. A total of 123 shares were unchanged.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,244.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,205.63 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 June, provisional data showed.
Politics:
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, 29 June 2022, tendered his resignation, after the Supreme Court refused to give a stay on the floor-test that was to take place Thursday, 30 June 2022. Addressing the people through social media, Thackeray said he also resigned from Legislative Council of which he is the member.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index rose 0.50% to 1,909.25. The index fell 0.19% in the past trading session.
Among the components of the Nifty Media index, Inox Leisure (up 2.89%), PVR (up 2.73%), Saregama India (up 0.58%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.26%) and Sun TV Network (up 0.01%) were the top gainers.
On the other hand, Dish TV India (down 1.5%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.6%) and Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.51%) turned lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Wonderla Holidays soared 5.08%.
The company said that it has signed agreement with the Government of Odisha for leasing land about 50 acres towards development of amusement park project in Kumarbasta Village, Khorda District, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The announcement was made post trading hours yesterday. Wonderla Holidays operates three amusement parks in Kochi (Kerala), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Hyderabad (Telangana) under the brand name Wonderla.
AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) fell 1.15%. The bank said that CRISIL Ratings had reaffirmed its rating on the certificate of deposits programme of the bank at 'CRISIL A1+'. CRISIL has also upgraded its rating on long-term debt instruments of AU SFB to CRISIL AA/Stable' from CRISIL AA-/Positive'. CRISIL Ratings has further migrated its rating on the FD programme of the bank from 'AA+/Positive' and simultaneously upgraded it to 'CRISIL AA+/Stable'.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) gained 2.87% to Rs 75.35 after the company said that the board has approved investment proposal for capacity expansion of Digboi Refinery in Assam. The PSU company's board has accorded investment approval for capacity expansion of Digboi refinery from 0.65 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) to 1 MMTPA alongwith associated facilities at an estimated cost of Rs 740.20 crore. The company said that the project is expected to be commissioned by October 2025. The capacity expansion would improve the profitability of the Digboi Refinery.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU