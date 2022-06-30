Indices trade with minor gains; Sensex adds 100 pts

The barometers pared some early gains however, continued to trade with small gains in the morning trade. The Nifty managed to trade above the 15,800 level. Media, bank and financial services stocks advanced while realty, pharma and auto shares corrected. Trading is expected to be volatile due to expiry of weekly as well as monthly index options on the NSE.

At 10:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 100.38 points or 0.19% to 53,127.35. The Nifty 50 index added 13.70 points or 0.09% to 15,812.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.15% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index lost 0.11%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,620 shares rose and 1,271 shares fell. A total of 123 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,244.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,205.63 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 June, provisional data showed.

Politics:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, 29 June 2022, tendered his resignation, after the Supreme Court refused to give a stay on the floor-test that was to take place Thursday, 30 June 2022. Addressing the people through social media, Thackeray said he also resigned from Legislative Council of which he is the member.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 0.50% to 1,909.25. The index fell 0.19% in the past trading session.

Among the components of the Nifty Media index, Inox Leisure (up 2.89%), PVR (up 2.73%), Saregama India (up 0.58%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.26%) and Sun TV Network (up 0.01%) were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Dish TV India (down 1.5%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.6%) and Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.51%) turned lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Wonderla Holidays soared 5.08%.

The company said that it has signed agreement with the Government of Odisha for leasing land about 50 acres towards development of amusement park project in Kumarbasta Village, Khorda District, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The announcement was made post trading hours yesterday. Wonderla Holidays operates three amusement parks in Kochi (Kerala), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Hyderabad (Telangana) under the brand name Wonderla.

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) fell 1.15%. The bank said that CRISIL Ratings had reaffirmed its rating on the certificate of deposits programme of the bank at 'CRISIL A1+'. CRISIL has also upgraded its rating on long-term debt instruments of AU SFB to CRISIL AA/Stable' from CRISIL AA-/Positive'. CRISIL Ratings has further migrated its rating on the FD programme of the bank from 'AA+/Positive' and simultaneously upgraded it to 'CRISIL AA+/Stable'.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) gained 2.87% to Rs 75.35 after the company said that the board has approved investment proposal for capacity expansion of Digboi Refinery in Assam. The PSU company's board has accorded investment approval for capacity expansion of Digboi refinery from 0.65 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) to 1 MMTPA alongwith associated facilities at an estimated cost of Rs 740.20 crore. The company said that the project is expected to be commissioned by October 2025. The capacity expansion would improve the profitability of the Digboi Refinery.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)