Wonderla Holidays inks land lease agreement with Odisha Govt

Wonderla Holidays said that it has signed agreement with the Government of Odisha on even date for leasing land about 50 acres towards development of amusement park project in Kumarbasta Village, Khorda District, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
The announcement was made post trading hours yesterday.
Wonderla Holidays operates three amusement parks in Kochi (Kerala), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Hyderabad (Telangana) under the brand name Wonderla.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 8.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales rose 73.24% YoY to Rs 57.69 crore in Q4 FY22.
The scrip fell 2.07% to end at Rs 227.25 on the BSE yesterday.
In one month, the stock has advanced 6.04% while the benchmark Sensex has lost 3.38% during the same period.
