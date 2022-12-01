Sensex gains 279 pts, IT stocks in demand

The domestic equity barometers traded with modest gains in morning trade. Positive global cues boosted the investors sentiment. The Nifty traded above the 18,800 level. IT shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session. Trading is expected to be volatile due to expiry of weekly F&O contracts on the NSE.

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 279.41 points or 0.44% to 63,379.06. The Nifty 50 index gained 75.85 points or 0.40% to 18,834.20.

The two benchmarks hit all-time highs in early trade today at 18,887.60 for Nifty 50 index and 63,583.07 for Sensex.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.44% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.79%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,167 shares rose and 1,015 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 9,010.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 4,056.40 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 November, provisional data showed.

Investors cheered after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the US central bank plans to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes as soon as next month. Powell suggested that the US central bank is preparing to raise its benchmark rate by 0.5% points when its monetary policy committee gathers in December, after a string of 0.75-points increase.

The Nifty IT index advanced 2.19% to 31,056.35, extending gains for the third session. The index gained 2.46% in three trading sessions.

L&T Technology Services (up 5.33%), Persistent Systems (up 4.16%), Mphasis (up 4.1%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech (up 2.92%), Coforge (up 2.48%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.11%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.98%), HCL Technologies (up 1.59%), Infosys (up 1.56%) and Wipro (up 1.34%) jumped.

Bajaj Auto declined 1.83% after the company recorded 19% fall in total auto sales to 3,06,552 units in November 2022 from 3,79,276 units in November 2021. While domestic sales declined by 4% YoY to 1,52,716 units, exports contracted by 30% YoY to 1,53,836 units during the period under review. The company sold 2,62,120 two-wheeler units (down 23% YoY) and 44,432 commercial vehicle units (up 9% YoY) in November 2022.

Escorts Kubota added 0.27%. The company's Agri Machinery Segment sold 7,960 tractors in November 2022, which is higher by 11.9% as compared with 7,116 tractors sold in November 2021. Domestic tractor sales in November 2022 were at 7,359 tractors registering a growth of 13.4% on YoY basis. The company's Construction Equipment Segment recorded sales of 402 machines during the month, up 28.8% YoY. The segment had sold 312 machines sold in November 2021.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 0.99%. The company announced that its board has approved the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 105 crore on private placement basis. The company will issue 1050 unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non convertible debentures (NCDs) having face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 105 crore. The NCDs will be allotted on 9 December 2022 and will be matured on 9 January 2024, having tenure of 13 months. It has a fixed coupon rate of 7.70% p.a. and is scheduled to be paid annually.

