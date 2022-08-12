Indices trade with tiny gains; Nifty above 17,650

-
-
At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 27.41 points or 0.05% to 59,360.01. The Nifty 50 index rose 12.60 points or 0.07% to 17,671.60.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.31% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.61%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,849 shares rose and 1,171 shares fell. A total of 139 shares were unchanged.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,298.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 729.56 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 August, provisional data showed.
Earnings Today:
ONGC (up 3.92%), Life Insurance Corporation of India (up 0.46%), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.50%), Grasim Industries (up 0.52%), Divis Labs (down 2.64%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.41%), Aegis Logistics (down 0.44%), Ahluwalia Contracts (up 1.72%), Apollo Tyres (down 0.47%), Astral (up 1.27%), Bajaj Electricals (down 0.24%), Balaji Amines (up 0.25%), Bharat Dynamics (down 0.32%), Campus Activewear (up 3.01%), Dilip Buildcon (up 2.96%), Finolex Cables (up 2.16%), Godrej Industries (up 0.10%), Hindustan Aeronautics (down 0.02%), Muthoot Finance (down 0.19%) and Wockhardt (up 1.66%) are some of the companies that will announce their quarterly earnings later in the day.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 1.45% to 5,842.15.
The index fell 0.01% in the past trading session.
Among the components of the Nifty Metal index, Jindal Stainless (up 4.52%), Welspun Corp (up 2.96%), Vedanta (up 2.71%), Steel Authority of India (up 2.47%) and APL Apollo Tubes (up 2.46%) were the top gainers.
Among the other gainers were Tata Steel (up 2.43%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.6%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.48%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.43%) and JSW Steel (up 1.33%).
On the other hand, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 0.69%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Aditya Birla Capital rose 1.52%. The boards of Aditya Birla Capital ("ABCL") and Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co ("ABHI") approved a proposal for a primary capital infusion of approximately Rs 665 crore in ABHI, from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA").
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise declined 2.69% after the company reported 35.2% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 317.11 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 489.28 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations rose by 0.9% YoY to Rs 3795.60 crore during the quarter.
Aurobindo Pharma advanced 4.57%. The pharmaceutical company reported 32.4% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 520.5 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 770 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations increased by 9.4% YoY to Rs 6,235.9 crore during the period under review. In Q1 FY23, US formulations revenue increased by 10.8% YoY to Rs 2,971.1 crore while Europe formulation revenue stood at Rs 1,548.1 crore, with decrease of 2.2% YoY mainly due to Euro currency depreciation.
