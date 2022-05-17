Bharti Airtel, Aditya Birla Capital, KEC International in focus; LIC listing eyed

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India: The insurance major will debut on the bourses today, 17 May 2022. The issue was subscribed 2.95 times. It opened on 4 May 2022 and closed on 9 May 2022. The IPO price band was Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share.

Aditya Birla Capital: The financial services provider on Monday said Ajay Srinivasan has decided to step down as MD and CEO of the company as he had "expressed his desire to take on a new role within the group".

"The company received a complaint in which certain allegations were made about Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and its employees. As per the Aditya Birla group policy, an independent Committee was formed to investigate the allegations," the company said in an exchange filing.

The media reported that serious allegations of corruption and mismanagement, including front running and insider trading, have been levelled by a whistle-blower against ABCL and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

"The committee did not find any merit in the allegations. There was no allegation whatsoever, made against Ajay Srinivasan, by the said employee," a company spokesperson said.

KEC International: The global infrastructure EPC major has secured new orders of Rs 1,147 crore across its various businesses.

SJVN: The state-owned firm will develop another hydro power project Arun-4 worth Rs 4,900 crore in Nepal. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of the 490 MW Arun-4 hydro electric project in Nepal has been signed in Lumbini, Nepal. With this, the company will have portfolio of three projects in Nepal having total capacity of 2059 MW.

Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil Corporation, DLF, PI Industries, Abbott India, GMR Infrastructure, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Kajaria Ceramics, IRB Infrastructure, Zydus Wellness, EID Parry, Jubiant Ingrevia, Sapphire Foods and Minda Corp will announce their earnings today.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance and Punjab National Bank (PNB) continue to be under the F&O ban on Tuesday.

