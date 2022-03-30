IndiGo CFO Jiten Chopra resigns

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) said that Jiten Chopra, chief financial officer of the company, has resigned from the post of chief financial officer on 28 March 2022, effective immediately.
The board of directors of the company, at their meeting held on 29 March 2022, has approved the appointment of Gaurav Negi as the chief financial officer of the company with effect from 29 March 2022.
Gaurav Negi has more than two decades of diverse exposure in the field of finance, corporate governance and business operations. A chartered accountant and certified six sigma blackbelt, he has held senior management responsibilities across various industries and worked in multiple countries.
Prior to joining the company, Gaurav Negi spent twenty-two years with General Electric Company, where he was part of their Global Leadership programs in finance and executive management. In his last role with GE, he was the CFO for On Shore Wind (segment of GE Renewable Energy headquartered in Paris, France), APAC & non-executive director, GE Transmission & Distribution (GE T&D) India.
IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. As of 31 December 2021, fleet comprised 283 aircraft including 56 A320 CEOs, 140 A320 NEOs, 52 A321 NEOs and 35 ATRs; a net increase of 4 aircraft during the quarter.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 129.79 crore in Q3 December 2021, compared with net loss of Rs 620.14 crore in Q3 December 2020. Revenue from operations was at Rs 9,294.8 crore for the quarter, an increase of 89.3% against a 50.3% increase in capacity compared to same period last year.
The scrip was currently trading 0.65% higher, at Rs 1976 on the BSE.
It is currently trading 16.9% below its 52-week high of Rs 2,379 hit on 16 November 2021. It is trading 31.5% higher, from its 52-week low of Rs 1,502.90 recorded on 20 April 2021.
