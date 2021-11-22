Bharat Electronics bags export order from Airbus Defence and Space

Bharat Electronics said that the contract is the biggest export order received till date.

Bharat Electronics on Monday announced that it has a signed a contract with Airbus Defence and Space for the manufacture and supply of Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Missile Approach Warning System.

Vinay Kumar Katyal, Director of Bengaluru Complex, BEL said, "The contract with Airbus Defence and Space is the biggest export order received till date by BEL. We are very happy to be part of the C295 program.

Anandi Ramalingam, chairman & MD of BEL said, We are happy to be associated with Airbus Defence and Space in manufacturing and delivering the Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) for the prestigious C295 aircraft programme. We look forward to working with Airbus for more such programmes and challenges.

Shares of BEL were trading 1.65% lower at Rs 205.65 on BSE.

BEL is a state-owned aerospace and defense company with about nine factories, and several regional offices in India. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for the Indian Armed Forces. The Government of India held 51.14% stake in BEL as on 30 September 2021.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 54% increase in net profit to Rs 610 crore on a 14.8% rise in net sales to Rs 3,636 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)