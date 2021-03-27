IndiGrid acquires NER-II from Sterlite Power for Rs 4,625 cr

-
ALSO READ
India Grid Trust to acquire NER-II Transmission from Sterlite Power
Power Grid, Bharat Forge, Godrej Properties to be watched
IndiGrid to buy 100% stake in NER II from Sterlite Power for Rs 4,625 cr
Power Grid declared as successful bidder for two transmission projects in Rajasthan
REC transfers Ramgarh New Transmission (SPV) to Power Grid
-
India Grid Trust on Friday said it has completed the largest transmission project deal by acquiring NER-II Transmission (NER-II) from Sterlite Power at an enterprise value of about Rs 4,625 crore.
With this acquisition, India Grid Trust (IndiGrid)'s Asset under Managment (AUM) rose 34% to Rs 20,000 crore ($2.70 billion). The platform's asset portfolio now consists of 13 power transmission projects, with a total network of 38 power transmission lines and 11 substations extending over 7,570 circuit kilometers & 13,350 MVA in 17 Indian states and 1 Union Territory.
The acquisition of NER-II was envisaged as part of the Framework Agreement signed with Sterlite Power in April 2019. On 8 March 2021, India Grid Trust had signed a share purchase agreement to acquire NER-II Transmission from Sterlite Power as part of the framework agreement. The unitholders' also approved the transaction unanimously with 100% of the votes cast in favour of the acquisition in the extra-ordinary general meeting held on 19 March 2021.
NER-II is part of Inter State Transmission Scheme (ISTS) network, and was awarded on a Build, Own, Operate, Maintain (BOOM) basis with a contractual period of 35 years. The project has 11 elements including two substations of 1,260 MVA capacity and four transmission lines extending over 830 circuit kilometers. The asset spans across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura and is of strategic importance for the delivery of power in one of the toughest regions in the country. This project will strengthen the power transmission network in the North Eastern States and address the of transmission, sub-transmission, and distribution system needs of the region.
India Grid Trust's consolidated net profit dropped 28.3% to Rs 94.58 crore on a 27.6% rise in net sales to Rs 438.10 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Shares of India Grid Trust advanced 2.03% to close at Rs 136.42 on BSE.
IndiGrid is the first Infrastructure Investment Trust in the Indian power sector. It owns 13 operating projects consisting of 38 transmission lines with more than 7,570 ckms length and 11 substations with about 13,350 MVA transformation capacity. IndiGrid has assets under management (AUM) worth about Rs 20,000 crore. The investment manager of IndiGrid is majority owned by KKR.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU