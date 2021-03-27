Adani Green completes acquisition of 20 MW solar project in UP

Adani Green Energy on Friday, 26 March 2021, said it completed acquisition of Spinel Energy & Infrastructure (SEIL) from Hindustan Cleanenergy and Peridot Power Ventures.SEIL has 20 MW operating solar project located Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, which was commissioned in October 2017. It has a long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with UP state discom at Rs 7.54/kWh.
Adani Green Energy acquired all share capital and securities of SEIL at an enterprise value of Rs 133 crore to expand its footprint in Uttar Pradesh.
In a separate announcement, Adani Green said that it has completed acquisition of 100% of the share capital and all the securities of Surajkiran Solar Technologies and Dinkar Technologies from Sterling and Wilson. The acquisition is at an enterprise valuation of approximately Rs 446 crore.
The two special purpose vehicles (SPVs) own 75 MW operating solar projects in Telangana. The projects, commissioned in 2017, have long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana.
On a consolidated basis, Adani Green Energy reported a net profit of Rs 41.42 crore in Q3 December 2021 as compared to a net loss of Rs 128.77 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales rose 44.1% to Rs 722.58 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Shares of Adani Green Energy fell 1.34% to close at Rs 1,211.55 on Friday.
Adani Green has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with 15 GW of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU