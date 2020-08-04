Yes Bank receives ratings upgrade from Moody's

Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded Yes Bank's long-term foreign currency issuer rating to B3 from Caa1.

Moody's has also upgraded the bank's long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to B3 from Caa1, and its foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating to (P)B3 from (P)Caa1.

In addition, Moody's has upgraded the bank's long-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) and long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment to B3 from Caa1 and B3(cr) from Caa1(cr) respectively.

At the same time, Moody's has upgraded Yes Bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to caa2 from ca.

The outlook on Yes Bank's ratings where applicable is changed to stable from positive.

The Bank's improved solvency as a result of a capital increase is cited as the rationale for the ratings update.

