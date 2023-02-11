Indo Amines consolidated net profit rises 7.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.21% to Rs 211.13 crore

Net profit of Indo Amines rose 7.54% to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.21% to Rs 211.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 211.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.211.13211.579.837.7116.8315.9412.3012.3410.419.68

