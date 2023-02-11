Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.220.1913.6426.320.030.030.030.0300.02

