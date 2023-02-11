Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.220.19 16 OPM %13.6426.32 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP00.02 -100

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:38 IST

