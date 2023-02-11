Keerthi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.86 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
UltraTech Cement slips after Q3 PAT drops 38% YoY
Keerthi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.57 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Prism Johnson enters into supply agreement with cement vendors
UltraTech Cement commissions 1.9 mtpa cement capacity in Rajasthan
Dalmia Bharat gains as Q3 PAT soars 143% YoY to Rs 204 cr
-
Sales rise 19.92% to Rs 66.88 croreNet loss of Keerthi Industries reported to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.92% to Rs 66.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales66.8855.77 20 OPM %-3.4813.50 -PBDT-2.688.14 PL PBT-5.065.85 PL NP-4.863.94 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU