Business Standard

Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit declines 99.19% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 47.25% to Rs 6.81 crore

Net profit of Indo Thai Securities declined 99.19% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 47.25% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.8112.91 -47 OPM %3.0869.56 -PBDT0.378.89 -96 PBT0.228.71 -97 NP0.056.20 -99

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 11:19 IST

