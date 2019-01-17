JUST IN
Aditya Birla Money allots 8,242 equity shares
Business Standard

Federal Bank standalone net profit rises 28.31% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 18.12% to Rs 2954.41 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 28.31% to Rs 333.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 260.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 18.12% to Rs 2954.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2501.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income2954.412501.20 18 OPM %69.3668.83 -PBDT517.71398.97 30 PBT517.71398.97 30 NP333.63260.01 28

