AVI Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Anka India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter
Steel Strips Wheels December revenue up 17%
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
AVI Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter
AVI Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.05 croreAVI Polymers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.050 0 OPM %00 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU