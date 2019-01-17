JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Govt notifies Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Act, 2019
Business Standard

AVI Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore

AVI Polymers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.050 0 OPM %00 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 08:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements