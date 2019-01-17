Indiabulls Ventures consolidated net profit rises 121.95% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Aditya Birla Money allots 8,242 equity shares
Sales rise 108.35% to Rs 557.83 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls Ventures rose 121.95% to Rs 120.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 54.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 108.35% to Rs 557.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 267.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales557.83267.74 108 OPM %63.3759.77 -PBDT180.5274.48 142 PBT173.5271.15 144 NP120.6354.35 122

