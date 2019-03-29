Indostar Capital Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, and Idea Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 March 2019.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, and Idea Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 March 2019.

surged 10.70% to Rs 423.2 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23282 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21754 shares in the past one month.

spiked 8.22% to Rs 178.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

soared 7.02% to Rs 180.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64798 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

advanced 6.88% to Rs 6800.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10006 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 784 shares in the past one month.

Idea Ltd gained 6.74% to Rs 18.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)