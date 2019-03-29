JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

MSTC slips on debut
Business Standard

Volumes soar at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Capital Market 

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 584.32 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5108.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11438 shares

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, WABCO India Ltd, Trident Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 March 2019.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 584.32 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5108.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11438 shares. The stock lost 4.73% to Rs.587.60. Volumes stood at 5828 shares in the last session.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd registered volume of 8.12 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 135.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6014 shares. The stock rose 1.49% to Rs.248.05. Volumes stood at 9156 shares in the last session.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd witnessed volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 17.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6935 shares. The stock increased 4.78% to Rs.134.80. Volumes stood at 6784 shares in the last session.

WABCO India Ltd witnessed volume of 9280 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 818 shares. The stock increased 7.82% to Rs.6,860.00. Volumes stood at 50 shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd witnessed volume of 4.72 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79292 shares. The stock increased 5.33% to Rs.72.15. Volumes stood at 87826 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 29 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements