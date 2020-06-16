Tata Motors posts Q4 net loss of Rs 9894 cr

Tata Motors posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore in the Q4 March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1,117.48 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Net sales during the quarter fell 27.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 61,949.39 crore.

Pre-tax loss in Q4 FY20 was at Rs 9,312.95 crore as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 1,264.92 crore in Q4 FY19.

In the fourth quarter, interest payments stood at Rs 1952.81 crore (up 23% YoY) while the depreciation costs were at Rs 5,814.86 crore (up 8.6% YoY). However, total expenditure (down 18.7% to Rs 64606.87 crore) and current tax expense (down 1.8% to Rs 628.01 crore) declined during the period under review.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12,070.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20) as against net loss of Rs 28,826.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 (FY19). Net sales fell 13.6% to Rs 2,58,594.36 crore in FY20 over FY19.

"After Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) return to profit in the second and third quarters, which reflected improvements achieved through its transformation programme, fourth quarter results were significantly impacted by the pandemic. Despite this, the business has improved its EBIT by 60bps and cash delivery by 560m over the previous year. Project Charge has delivered cumulative savings of 3.5 billion," the company said in a statement.

JLR's retail sales declined 12% YoY to 508.7K units in FY20.

With respect to Tata Motors (TML), it added: "In India, demand which was already adversely impacted by the general economic slowdown, liquidity stress and stock corrections due to BSVI transition, was further affected by the lockdown. Steep volume decline, particularly MHCV, and resulting negative operating leverage impacted profitability and cash flows."

TML's commercial vehicle sales contracted by 22% to 360.8k units while the passenger vehicle sales fell 25% to 148.8k units in FY20 over FY19.

In its outlook, TML said that Q1 FY21 is expected to be significantly weaker in both JLR and TML with the full impact of lockdowns being reflected in the results. A gradual improvement in performance is anticipated in the coming quarters as the company delivers its product range while driving a robust cost and cash savings agenda. Actions are underway to significantly deleverage the Tata Motors Group with JLR to become sustainably cash positive from FY22 while becoming future ready.

Shares of TML rose 1.31% to Rs 42.55 on bargain hunting. The stock slumped 10.5% in the past three sessions to Rs 42 on Monday, from its recent closing high of Rs 46.95 on 10 June 2020.

Tata Motors, part of the $110 billion Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

