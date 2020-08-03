Tata Motors Ltd Surges 5.06%, S&P BSE Auto index Gains 1.88%

Tata Motors Ltd has added 6.33% over last one month compared to 6.22% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 3.67% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Ltd gained 5.06% today to trade at Rs 110. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 1.88% to quote at 16800.46. The index is up 6.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd increased 2.62% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd added 2.14% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 7.45 % over last one year compared to the 0.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Motors Ltd has added 6.33% over last one month compared to 6.22% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 3.67% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17.27 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 31.39 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 201.8 on 15 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 63.6 on 24 Mar 2020.

