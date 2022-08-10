Indraprastha Gas gains after Q1 PAT rises 72% YoY; gas volumes up 48% YoY

Indraprastha Gas rose 2.19% to Rs 366.55 after the company reported 72% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 420.86 crore on a 155% rise in net revenue from operations to Rs 3,193.85 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

EBIDTA improved by 62% to Rs 617.51 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 380.86 crore in Q1 FY22. EBIDTA margin was 19% in Q1 FY23 as against 30% in Q1 FY22.

Total volumes jumped by 48% to 717.84 million in Q1 FY23 from 483.77 million in Q1 FY22. CNG sales volume stood at 539.80 SCM million (up 63% YoY) while total PNG sales volume aggregated to 178.04 SCM million (up 17% YoY) during the period under review.

Indraprastha Gas is a natural gas distribution company. It supplies natural gas as cooking and vehicular fuel.

