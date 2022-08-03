Indus Towers Ltd Slips 5.38%, S&P BSE Telecom index Shed 1.04%

Indus Towers Ltd has lost 1.19% over last one month compared to 4.94% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 9.16% rise in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd fell 5.38% today to trade at Rs 207.45. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 1.04% to quote at 1646.26. The index is up 4.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tejas Networks Ltd decreased 1.94% and Route Mobile Ltd lost 0.97% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 11.76 % over last one year compared to the 7.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indus Towers Ltd has lost 1.19% over last one month compared to 4.94% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 9.16% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 332.6 on 28 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 181.15 on 16 May 2022.

