Bosch Q1 PAT rises 9.4% YoY to Rs 334 crore

The technology supplier reported 9.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 334 crore on a 45.1% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 3,544 crore in Q1 FY 2022-23 over Q1 FY 2021-22.
The company said that the revenue was at al all-time high is due to the low base last year and the easing of supply-chain bottlenecks, especially toward the end of the quarter, in conjunction with a positive production in the tractor segment.
Profit before tax Q1 FY 2022-23 stood at Rs 438 crore, up by 30.5% as compared with the same quarter of previous year.
Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director of Bosch and president of the Bosch Group in India, said: The strong momentum exiting FY2021-22 was sustained and further improved over the past quarter due to recovery in the overall automotive market. This has bolstered our confidence that we will surpass the peaks of FY2018-19.
With a steady order book and easing supply chain issues, we expect to maintain robust growth across revenue and free cash flows for the remainder of FY2022-23. Our focus is to maintain steady margins through strategic cost recovery across our supply chains."
Bosch said that the automotive market in Quarter 1 witnessed a strong year-on-year growth on a Covid-impacted low base. Owing to OEMs' long waiting periods and strong order books we have a sustained demand in segments like Passenger Cars and Utility Vehicle, along with further improvements in two-wheelers and tractors. This has resulted in an increase of 47.4% in the Powertrain Solutions division.
The Automotive Aftermarket division also surpassed its peak with an increase of 61.3% due to a low base in Q1 FY 2021-22. The Beyond Mobility businesses recorded an increase of 53.6% mainly due to growth in Consumer Goods division by 48.6%.
In India, Bosch is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology.
The scrip fell 1.15% to currently trade at Rs 17619.35 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU