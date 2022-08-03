JSW Steel Ltd Spurts 0.76%

JSW Steel Ltd has added 18.38% over last one month compared to 19.79% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 9.32% rise in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd rose 0.76% today to trade at Rs 653.1. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.54% to quote at 18423.8. The index is up 19.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd increased 0.76% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 0.65% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 12.32 % over last one year compared to the 8.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Steel Ltd has added 18.38% over last one month compared to 19.79% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 9.32% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3354 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.24 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 789.95 on 19 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 520.1 on 26 May 2022.

