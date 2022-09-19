Indus Towers MD & CEO Bimal Dayal resigns

Indus Towers on Saturday announced that Bimal Dayal has tendered his resignation from the chief financial officer (CFO) and managing director (MD) position.Dayal was relieved from his services as MD, CEO and as a director from the board with effect from 17 September 2022 post working hours.
The company said that till the time Dayal's vacancy is filled, Tejinder Kalra, the chief operating officer and. Vikas Poddar, the chief financial officer will jointly be responsible for the functioning of the company under the guidance of the board and the chairman.
Indus Towers (formerly Bharti Infratel) is India's leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators.
The company's net profit tumbled 66% to Rs 477.30 crore on 1.5% increase in net sales to Rs 6,897.30 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Shares of Indus Towers declined 0.95% to currently trade at Rs 202.25 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU