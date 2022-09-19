Indus Towers MD & CEO Bimal Dayal resigns

Indus Towers on Saturday announced that Bimal Dayal has tendered his resignation from the chief financial officer (CFO) and managing director (MD) position.

Dayal was relieved from his services as MD, CEO and as a director from the board with effect from 17 September 2022 post working hours.

The company said that till the time Dayal's vacancy is filled, Tejinder Kalra, the chief operating officer and. Vikas Poddar, the chief financial officer will jointly be responsible for the functioning of the company under the guidance of the board and the chairman.

Indus Towers (formerly Bharti Infratel) is India's leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators.

The company's net profit tumbled 66% to Rs 477.30 crore on 1.5% increase in net sales to Rs 6,897.30 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Indus Towers declined 0.95% to currently trade at Rs 202.25 on the BSE.

